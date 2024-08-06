Piper Sandler Upgrades CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.81% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is 394.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 258.19 GBX to a high of 572.90 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 74.81% from its latest reported closing price of 225.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 3,921MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,389 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an increase of 227 owner(s) or 10.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3N is 0.51%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 180,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,156K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,101K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 4,267K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,163K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,256K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,318K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 87.86% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,056K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,030K shares , representing a decrease of 24.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 50.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,604K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 16.18% over the last quarter.

