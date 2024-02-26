Piper Sandler Upgrades Celanese (CE)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Celanese (NYSE:CE) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.13% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Celanese is 155.55. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.13% from its latest reported closing price of 149.38.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 12,893MM, an increase of 17.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.78.

Celanese Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 will receive the payment on March 5, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $149.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 157,449K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,809K shares representing 13.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,341K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,337K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,007K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,529K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,226K shares, representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 80.43% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 7,371K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,803K shares, representing an increase of 21.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 42.34% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,965K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares, representing an increase of 64.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 176.36% over the last quarter.

Celanese Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

