Piper Sandler Upgrades Celanese (CE)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Celanese (NYSE:CE) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celanese is $131.09. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from its latest reported closing price of $108.88.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is $12,553MM, an increase of 29.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.50.

Celanese Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $108.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copperwynd Financial holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 99.90% over the last quarter.

XAOKX - Index 500 Portfolio Initial Class holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 451.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 99.98% over the last quarter.

DFND - Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 25.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 8.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.20%, an increase of 15.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 121,418K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Celanese Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

