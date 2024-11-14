Piper Sandler Upgrades Campbell Soup (LSE:0HST)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Campbell Soup (LSE:0HST) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Campbell Soup is 52.43 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 44.42 GBX to a high of 62.05 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of 49.09 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Campbell Soup is 9,562MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30, an increase of 4.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell Soup. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HST is 0.15%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.03% to 200,068K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 18,378K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 8,716K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,710K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HST by 17.82% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 8,339K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,052K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HST by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,890K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,907K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HST by 0.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,152K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,083K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HST by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.