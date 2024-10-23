Piper Sandler Upgrades Boston Properties (LSE:0HOX)

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Boston Properties (LSE:0HOX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.59% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boston Properties is 77.32 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 62.61 GBX to a high of 95.53 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.59% from its latest reported closing price of 82.78 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Properties is 3,276MM, a decrease of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Properties. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOX is 0.25%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.04% to 175,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 12,696K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,369K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,444K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOX by 6.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,975K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,092K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOX by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,264K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,574K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOX by 83.50% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,627K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,455K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOX by 49.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.