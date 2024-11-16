Piper Sandler Upgrades Bloom Energy (BE)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.43% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy is $17.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.43% from its latest reported closing price of $21.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy is 2,066MM, an increase of 64.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.21%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 239,470K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 40,364K shares representing 17.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,764K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 85.20% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 26,072K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,802K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 25.22% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 14,681K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,007K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,349K shares , representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 0.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,855K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,168K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Bloom Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

