Piper Sandler Upgrades BlackLine (BL)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for BlackLine (NasdaqGS:BL) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.73% Upside

As of April 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for BlackLine is 63.14. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 2.73% from its latest reported closing price of 61.46.

The projected annual revenue for BlackLine is 748MM, an increase of 26.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackLine. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BL is -1.64%, an increase of 721.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 65,927K shares. The put/call ratio of BL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 5,712K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 2,087K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,011K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BL by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,935K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares , representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BL by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,900K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BL by 45.85% over the last quarter.

BlackLine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Companies come to BlackLine because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine'scloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

