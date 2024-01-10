Piper Sandler Upgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.05% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is 22.10. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.05% from its latest reported closing price of 24.57.

The projected annual revenue for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is 387MM, a decrease of 6.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Declares $0.18 Dividend

On November 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023 received the payment on November 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $24.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 10.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.92 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHLB is 0.13%, an increase of 38.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 43,013K shares. The put/call ratio of BHLB is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,954K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Clark Capital Management Group holds 1,875K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,694K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,383K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing an increase of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 19.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,297K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.9 billion in assets.

