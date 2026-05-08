Piper Sandler Upgrades Bentley Systems (BSY)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bentley Systems (NasdaqGS:BSY) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.43% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bentley Systems is $48.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 44.43% from its latest reported closing price of $33.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bentley Systems is 1,442MM, a decrease of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bentley Systems. This is an decrease of 300 owner(s) or 39.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSY is 0.08%, an increase of 53.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 145,073K shares. The put/call ratio of BSY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 12,867K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,859K shares , representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 29.31% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 9,000K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,589K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,661K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares , representing an increase of 60.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 150.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,469K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 59.22% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,816K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares , representing a decrease of 13.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 93.18% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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