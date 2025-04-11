Piper Sandler Upgrades Bath & Body Works (BMV:BBWI)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bath & Body Works (BMV:BBWI) from Neutral to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,134K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,235K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,812K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,494K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,048K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 28.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,987K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares , representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 0.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,724K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,903K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 16.59% over the last quarter.

