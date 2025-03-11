Piper Sandler Upgrades BankUnited (BKU)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.89% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is $44.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.89% from its latest reported closing price of $31.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is 1,111MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.18%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 97,297K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,734K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,265K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares , representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 26.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,821K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499K shares , representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,547K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing a decrease of 16.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,384K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 2.27% over the last quarter.

BankUnited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.