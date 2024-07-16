Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BML.PRL)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BML.PRL) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BML.PRL is 0.37%, an increase of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 1,674K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 851K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 1.10% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 304K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 2.16% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 176K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 120K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 0.29% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 4.18% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

