Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BML.PRH)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BML.PRH) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BML.PRH is 0.93%, an increase of 17.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 2,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Wealth holds 768K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 14.67% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 609K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 0.85% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 223K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Tower Bridge Advisors holds 133K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing a decrease of 58.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 22.15% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 2.22% over the last quarter.

