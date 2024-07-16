Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BML.PRG)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BML.PRG) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BML.PRG is 0.60%, an increase of 46.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.38% to 310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Wealth holds 270K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRG by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Tower Bridge Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 100.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRG by 36.96% over the last quarter.

Wesbanco Bank holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRG by 49.06% over the last quarter.

Clear Point Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Resources Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.