Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRQ)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRQ) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRQ is 0.44%, an increase of 13.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 10,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,588K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRQ by 3.52% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,167K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRQ by 5.88% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,647K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares , representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRQ by 3.92% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 925K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRQ by 2.87% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 665K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 17.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRQ by 29.59% over the last quarter.

