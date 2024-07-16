Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRO)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRO) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRO is 0.37%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 9,943K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,131K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRO by 2.64% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,950K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRO by 4.54% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,624K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRO by 8.32% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 923K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 767K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRO by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.