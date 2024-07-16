Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRL)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRL) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRL is 0.57%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 9,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 6,295K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 86.81% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,445K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 45.91% over the last quarter.

Advent Capital Management holds 182K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 8.04% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 156K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Stonebridge Advisors holds 132K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.