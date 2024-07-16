Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRB)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRB) from Underweight to Neutral.

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRB is 0.39%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 7,852K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,710K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRB by 1.99% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,261K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRB by 3.12% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 963K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRB by 6.19% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 644K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRB by 6.49% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 225K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRB by 3.12% over the last quarter.

