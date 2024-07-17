Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank of America (BVC:BAC)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Bank of America (BVC:BAC) from Underweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC is 0.69%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 6,214,615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 1,032,852K shares representing 13.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210,263K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,016K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 2.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173,507K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168,196K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 146,885K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,050K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 89.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 137,026K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,478K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.