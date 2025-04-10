Piper Sandler Upgrades Assurant (LSE:0HIN)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Assurant (LSE:0HIN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.02% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Assurant is 234.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 219.77 GBX to a high of 259.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 31.02% from its latest reported closing price of 179.10 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assurant is 11,380MM, a decrease of 4.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HIN is 0.18%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 58,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,039K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,321K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares , representing an increase of 26.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 45.55% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,974K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,608K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,400K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HIN by 45.39% over the last quarter.

