Piper Sandler Upgrades Assurant (BMV:AIZ)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Assurant (BMV:AIZ) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZ is 0.26%, an increase of 22.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 65,516K shares.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,039K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,321K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares , representing an increase of 26.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 45.55% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,974K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,608K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,400K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 45.39% over the last quarter.

