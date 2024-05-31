Piper Sandler Upgrades Asana (ASAN)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.78% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Asana is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 52.78% from its latest reported closing price of 13.13.

The projected annual revenue for Asana is 828MM, an increase of 26.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.08%, an increase of 10.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 64,048K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 11,611K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,672K shares , representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 60.02% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,032K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,178K shares , representing an increase of 21.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,545K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares , representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 15.42% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,041K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares , representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 21.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,932K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 22.80% over the last quarter.

Asana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

