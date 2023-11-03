Piper Sandler Upgrades Aptiv (APTV)

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.17% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is 131.37. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $163.80. The average price target represents an increase of 70.17% from its latest reported closing price of 77.20.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is 19,708MM, a decrease of 0.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTV is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 296,143K shares. The put/call ratio of APTV is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,446K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,386K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,266K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,148K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,920K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,213K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 16.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,440K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 16.05% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,270K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,328K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Aptiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility.

