Piper Sandler Upgrades Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Amalgamated Financial (NasdaqGM:AMAL) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amalgamated Financial is $32.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.87% from its latest reported closing price of $27.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amalgamated Financial is 334MM, an increase of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amalgamated Financial. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAL is 0.08%, an increase of 18.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 23,531K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAL is 2.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 874K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAL by 66.58% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 833K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAL by 2.84% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 657K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 639K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares , representing a decrease of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAL by 42.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 631K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAL by 56.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.