Piper Sandler Upgrades Alteryx Inc - (AYX)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Alteryx Inc - (NYSE:AYX) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.24% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx Inc - is 48.89. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.24% from its latest reported closing price of 47.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx Inc - is 987MM, an increase of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx Inc -. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.30%, an increase of 42.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.99% to 66,646K shares. The put/call ratio of AYX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,976K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 2,361K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,046K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares, representing a decrease of 30.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 40.79% over the last quarter.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. holds 1,975K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing an increase of 41.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 37.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,842K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Alteryx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.