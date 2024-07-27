Piper Sandler Upgrades Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.41% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alexander & Baldwin is $19.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.41% from its latest reported closing price of $19.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alexander & Baldwin is 397MM, an increase of 78.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexander & Baldwin. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEX is 0.12%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 74,106K shares. The put/call ratio of ALEX is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,918K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,856K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEX by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,045K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEX by 88.85% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,960K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEX by 0.22% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,721K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares , representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEX by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 2,482K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEX by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Alexander & Baldwin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is one of Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate companies and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, nearly 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

