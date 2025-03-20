Piper Sandler Upgrades ACV Auctions (ACVA)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for ACV Auctions (NasdaqGS:ACVA) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.95% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACV Auctions is $24.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 65.95% from its latest reported closing price of $14.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACV Auctions is 712MM, an increase of 11.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.40%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.71% to 211,193K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 12,100K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,447K shares , representing an increase of 30.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 50.69% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,574K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,656K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 83.04% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,622K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,337K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 12.05% over the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 5,270K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,831K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 5,023K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,684K shares , representing a decrease of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 19.26% over the last quarter.

ACV Auctions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACV leverages data and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling its dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. Its digital marketplace offerings include its core auction offering and value-added services, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, and its Go Green assurance. Its data services provide insights into the condition and value of used vehicles for transactions both on and off its marketplace. Its core data and technology platform includes inspection, vehicle intelligence, marketplace enablement, and operations automation.

