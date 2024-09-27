Piper Sandler Upgrades Accenture (ACN)

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.67% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Accenture is $361.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $297.95 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.67% from its latest reported closing price of $355.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Accenture is 70,199MM, an increase of 8.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACN is 0.59%, an increase of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 537,537K shares. The put/call ratio of ACN is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,860K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,702K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 14.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,137K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,801K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,613K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,154K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 55.11% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,913K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,781K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 86.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,939K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,956K shares , representing a decrease of 20.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 89.67% over the last quarter.

Accenture Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, it offers Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Its 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. It embraces the power of change to create value and shared success for its clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

