Piper Sandler Reiterates Vtex - (VTEX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Vtex - (NYSE:VTEX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vtex - is 5.66. The forecasts range from a low of 4.24 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 53.00% from its latest reported closing price of 3.70.

The projected annual revenue for Vtex - is 208MM, an increase of 25.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vtex -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 1.06%, an increase of 34.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.03% to 70,535K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 19,875K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 9,382K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,657K shares, representing an increase of 29.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. holds 8,717K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,032K shares, representing a decrease of 38.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 58.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,644K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,013K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 3.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,651K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,110K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Vtex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables its customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Its platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2020, VTEX was trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

