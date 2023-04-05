Piper Sandler Reiterates Udemy (UDMY) Neutral Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Udemy with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.53% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Udemy is $17.57. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 98.53% from its latest reported closing price of $8.85.

The projected annual revenue for Udemy is $794MM, an increase of 26.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Udemy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDMY is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.18%. The put/call ratio of UDMY is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Udemy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Udemy’s mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Apple, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

