Piper Sandler Reiterates Trimble (TRMB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trimble is 56.58. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.45% from its latest reported closing price of 55.77.

The projected annual revenue for Trimble is 3,921MM, an increase of 7.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimble. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMB is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 256,553K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMB is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,600K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,874K shares, representing a decrease of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 10,409K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,789K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 6.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,651K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,502K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 2.36% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,215K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,120K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 3.27% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,768K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,735K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Trimble Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

