Piper Sandler Reiterates Sprout Social (SPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.51% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprout Social is $72.65. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.51% from its latest reported closing price of $53.61.

The projected annual revenue for Sprout Social is $332MM, an increase of 30.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 144.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 64.78% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 8.50% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Addison Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management holds 152K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 18.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprout Social. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPT is 0.38%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 66,909K shares. The put/call ratio of SPT is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sprout Social Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

