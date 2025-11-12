Piper Sandler Reiterates Shoulder Innovations (SI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.37% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shoulder Innovations is $19.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 33.37% from its latest reported closing price of $14.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shoulder Innovations is 415MM, an increase of 896.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 382K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 200K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 94K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

Readystate Asset Management holds 41K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Monashee Investment Management holds 40K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

