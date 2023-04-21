Piper Sandler Reiterates Shift4 Payments Inc - (FOUR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Shift4 Payments Inc - (NYSE:FOUR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments Inc - is $78.54. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.43% from its latest reported closing price of $65.76.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc - is $2,822MM, an increase of 41.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harbour Capital Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Small-cap Growth Portfolio holds 142K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 46.97% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 40.85% over the last quarter.

EdgeRock Capital holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments Inc -. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.35%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 77,575K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

