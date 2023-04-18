Piper Sandler Reiterates Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $78.54. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from its latest reported closing price of $69.15.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is $2,822MM, an increase of 41.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FourThought Financial holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 218K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Davy Global Fund Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Voloridge Investment Management holds 144K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 22.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 5.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.35%, an increase of 16.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 77,630K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

