Piper Sandler Reiterates Qualtrics International Inc - (XM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Qualtrics International Inc - (NASDAQ:XM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qualtrics International Inc - is $18.52. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.25% from its latest reported closing price of $17.94.

The projected annual revenue for Qualtrics International Inc - is $1,747MM, an increase of 13.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NZS Capital holds 669K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XM by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Crewe Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALPS ETF Trust - ALPS | O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares holds 118K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XM by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Trexquant Investment holds 59K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 144.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XM by 99.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualtrics International Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XM is 0.23%, an increase of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 144,533K shares. The put/call ratio of XM is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Qualtrics International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualtrics is the creator and leader of the Experience Management (XM) category, and is changing the way organizations design and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics Experience Management, including 85% of the Fortune 100.

