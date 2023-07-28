Piper Sandler Reiterates PTC (PTC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.93% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC is 159.72. The forecasts range from a low of 139.38 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.93% from its latest reported closing price of 145.29.

The projected annual revenue for PTC is 1,975MM, a decrease of 4.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1162 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTC is 0.34%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 113,734K shares. The put/call ratio of PTC is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,892K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421K shares, representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 44.06% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,249K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,110K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,495K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,505K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 0.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,294K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 1.16% over the last quarter.

PTC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation - on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform.

