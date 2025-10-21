Piper Sandler Reiterates Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Private Bancorp of America (OTCPK:PBAM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.08% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Private Bancorp of America is $75.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 112.08% from its latest reported closing price of $35.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Private Bancorp of America is 98MM, a decrease of 17.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Private Bancorp of America. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBAM is 0.68%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 333K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBAM by 5.35% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 122K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 62K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBAM by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.