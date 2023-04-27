Piper Sandler Reiterates Perfect Ordinary Share (PERF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Perfect Ordinary Share (NYSE:PERF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perfect Ordinary Share is 6.53. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $7.14. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of 6.00.

The projected annual revenue for Perfect Ordinary Share is 67MM, an increase of 41.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,518K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 10,888K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company.

Ward Ferry Management holds 2,887K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 67K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

