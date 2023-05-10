Piper Sandler Reiterates ON24 (ONTF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ON24 is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.74% from its latest reported closing price of 8.60.

The projected annual revenue for ON24 is 195MM, an increase of 5.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON24. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 11.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTF is 0.22%, an increase of 94.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.79% to 37,875K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTF is 12.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 7,330K shares representing 15.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,667K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 4,240K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,640K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,319K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,254K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 49.96% over the last quarter.

ON24 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ON24 provides a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences and multimedia content experiences. The ON24 platform’s portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale from millions of professionals every month to provide businesses with buying signals and behavioral insights to efficiently convert prospects into customers.

