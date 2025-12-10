Piper Sandler Reiterates Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NasdaqGM:OLLI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.17% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is $149.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.17% from its latest reported closing price of $114.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is 2,275MM, a decrease of 6.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88, an increase of 17.86% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLLI is 0.31%, an increase of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 84,757K shares. The put/call ratio of OLLI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,115K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,446K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 31.47% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,689K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares , representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,993K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 87.65% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,259K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 9.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,000K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 6.87% over the last quarter.

