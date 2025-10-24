Piper Sandler Reiterates Old National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (ONBPO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Old National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ONBPO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Old National Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $30.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.73 to a high of $33.64. The average price target represents an increase of 21.80% from its latest reported closing price of $25.15 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old National Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONBPO is 0.31%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.25% to 594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 388K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONBPO by 5.89% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONBPO by 2.55% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 309.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONBPO by 74.92% over the last quarter.

IPPP - Preferred-Plus ETF holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

