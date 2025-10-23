Piper Sandler Reiterates Old National Bancorp (ONB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Old National Bancorp (NasdaqGS:ONB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.98% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Old National Bancorp is $26.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.98% from its latest reported closing price of $20.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Old National Bancorp is 1,780MM, a decrease of 15.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old National Bancorp. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONB is 0.29%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 460,419K shares. The put/call ratio of ONB is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old National Bancorp holds 44,742K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,844K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 63.11% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 17,115K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,943K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 9.78% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 14,329K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,114K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 2.68% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 12,631K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,322K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 10,880K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,882K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 151.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

