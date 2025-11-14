Piper Sandler Reiterates Nyxoah (NYXH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Nyxoah (NasdaqGM:NYXH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.48% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nyxoah is $14.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.18 to a high of $22.60. The average price target represents an increase of 181.48% from its latest reported closing price of $5.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nyxoah is 36MM, an increase of 627.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nyxoah. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYXH is 0.02%, an increase of 40.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.63% to 3,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vestal Point Capital holds 1,107K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares , representing a decrease of 26.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 58.34% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 451K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 10.01% over the last quarter.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 393K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 336K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam Funds Trust - Putnam Multi-cap Core Fund holds 285K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 9.81% over the last quarter.

