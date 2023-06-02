News & Insights

Piper Sandler Reiterates Ncino (NCNO) Neutral Recommendation

June 02, 2023 — 01:36 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.88% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ncino is 30.04. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.88% from its latest reported closing price of 24.65.

The projected annual revenue for Ncino is 493MM, an increase of 20.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35, an increase of 0.14% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ncino. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCNO is 5.85%, a decrease of 19.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 39,165K shares. NCNO / Ncino Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NCNO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NCNO / Ncino Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Insight Holdings Group holds 39,123K shares representing 34.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACSMX - Advisors Capital Small holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ncino Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

nCino is a financial technology company founded in 2011. It is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. Their cloud-based banking software is built on the Salesforce platform for financial institutions to streamline commercial and retail banking needs.

