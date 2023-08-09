Piper Sandler Reiterates Matterport Inc - (MTTR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Matterport Inc - (NASDAQ:MTTR) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.43% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matterport Inc - is 4.69. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 49.43% from its latest reported closing price of 3.14.
The projected annual revenue for Matterport Inc - is 174MM, an increase of 11.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matterport Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTTR is 0.07%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 40,866K shares. The put/call ratio of MTTR is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,851K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,915K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,119K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 2.20% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,246K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 3.52% over the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,103K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 6.60% over the last quarter.
METV - Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF holds 2,633K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 12.66% over the last quarter.
Matterport Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Matterport is a developer of a 3D media platform used to establish 3D and virtual reality models.
