Piper Sandler Reiterates Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:KPTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.27% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics is $17.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 204.27% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Karyopharm Therapeutics is 242MM, an increase of 76.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPTI is 0.03%, an increase of 43.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.84% to 4,507K shares. The put/call ratio of KPTI is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 729K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 80.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 473.27% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 446K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 80.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 494.75% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 421K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 257K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 256K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 33.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 54.96% over the last quarter.

