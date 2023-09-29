Piper Sandler Reiterates Intuit (INTU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.93% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuit is 563.12. The forecasts range from a low of 485.71 to a high of $645.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.93% from its latest reported closing price of 512.24.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is 14,431MM, an increase of 0.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTU is 0.68%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 268,095K shares. The put/call ratio of INTU is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,808K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,101K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 97.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,225K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,611K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 600.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,297K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,251K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 4.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,680K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,555K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,315K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,183K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Intuit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. The Company is a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.

