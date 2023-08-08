Piper Sandler Reiterates Globant (GLOB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is 219.76. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.02% from its latest reported closing price of 174.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 2,220MM, an increase of 19.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.43%, a decrease of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 47,339K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,406K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares, representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 0.16% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,693K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares, representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,535K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,785K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,461K shares, representing a decrease of 93.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 53.51% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,499K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.