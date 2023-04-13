Piper Sandler Reiterates Globant (GLOB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $216.58. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.60% from its latest reported closing price of $157.40.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is $2,220MM, an increase of 24.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JDVSX - JPMorgan Diversified Fund Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 75.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 27.37% over the last quarter.

EFEAX - Ashmore Emerging Markets Frontier Equity Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 76.29% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R6 holds 275K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 40.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 28.19% over the last quarter.

Martin Currie holds 252K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 839K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 26.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.49%, a decrease of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 49,286K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

